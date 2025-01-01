$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Murano
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,000KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW9CW224047
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2012 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 153,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rails
Pwr Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-color front/rear bumpers
LED REAR LIGHTS
Rain sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Dual panel pwr moonroof
Body-color pwr heated outside mirrors w/driver-side memory
Media / Nav / Comm
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Pwr fuel door release
4-way pwr passenger seat
Full carpeting
Vehicle security system
active head restraints
Leather shift knob
(4) assist grips
Ambient Lighting
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
HomeLink universal transceiver
(4) cup holders
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
2nd row reading lights
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature
1st row map lights
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, memory feature
60/40 fold flat reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return feature
Leather seat trim & door inserts
Dual level center console w/storage
Electroluminescent gauge cluster w/white lighting
Drive computer w/outside temp display
Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Rear back-up camera w/7" color monitor
3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions
(2) child seat anchors
7" QVGA color info screen
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
All-Wheel Drive
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Additional Features
Roof mounted & in-glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/steering wheel controls
Dual exhaust system w/chrome finishers
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
Metallic trim accents
Nissan advanced air bag system (AABS) -inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags, occupancy sensor
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/center caps
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
