$12,472+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Quest
LE | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD | NAV
2012 Nissan Quest
LE | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,472
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,193 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE LE 7-PASSENGER!!! Leather, dual sunroof, heated seats, navigation, rear DVD system, blind spot warning, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, three-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500