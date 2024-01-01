2012 Nissan Quest

Menu
151,193 KM

Details Description

LE | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD | NAV

LE | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD | NAV

Used
151,193KM
VIN JN8AE2KP1C9030107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,193 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE LE 7-PASSENGER!!! Leather, dual sunroof, heated seats, navigation, rear DVD system, blind spot warning, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, three-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

