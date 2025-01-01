Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Sentra

106,957 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Watch This Vehicle
12893795

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1755900766
  2. 1755900766
  3. 1755900766
  4. 1755900766
  5. 1755900766
  6. 1755900766
  7. 1755900766
  8. 1755900766
  9. 1755900766
  10. 1755900766
  11. 1755900766
  12. 1755900766
  13. 1755900766
  14. 1755900766
  15. 1755900766
  16. 1755900766
  17. 1755900766
  18. 1755900766
  19. 1755900766
  20. 1755900766
  21. 1755900766
  22. 1755900766
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,957KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP7CL718149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,957 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS 108,780 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 158,592 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL 82,315 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2012 Nissan Sentra