Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors

Compare at $3600 - Our Price is just $3495!

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This 2012 Nissan Sentra with a manual transmission is an affordable, reliable option perfect for a first vehicle or an inexpensive daily commuter. With 213,000 km, it has been well cared for, is in great condition with very few cosmetic issues, and still has plenty of life left for many more kilometers. Simple, fuel-efficient, and easy to maintain, this Sentra offers dependable transportation at a low cost of ownershipideal for anyone looking to get on the road without breaking the bank.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

213,150 KM

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

213,150KM
VIN 3N1AB6AP3C1652294

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,150 KM

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors

Compare at $3600 - Our Price is just $3495!

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This 2012 Nissan Sentra with a manual transmission is an affordable, reliable option perfect for a first vehicle or an inexpensive daily commuter. With 213,000 km, it has been well cared for, is in great condition with very few cosmetic issues, and still has plenty of life left for many more kilometers. Simple, fuel-efficient, and easy to maintain, this Sentra offers dependable transportation at a low cost of ownershipideal for anyone looking to get on the road without breaking the bank.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2012 Nissan Sentra