2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 - Power Windows - Power Doors

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,706KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501023
  • Stock #: P-5512B
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP1CL646977
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2012 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 116706 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

