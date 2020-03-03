Menu
2012 Nissan Titan

SV - Power Windows - Power Doors

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,513KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812978
  • Stock #: 20-0631A
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC6CN315877
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2012 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ready to expand your horizons? It's easy in this Nissan Titan. Put your foot down on a powerful engine that hits the road with impressive towing capacity. Underneath, a fully boxed ladder frame handles just about any job on the list while the cabin and bed give you plenty of room. No matter how epic your plans, this Nissan Titan is ready. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 153,513 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
  • Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front overhead console w/sunglass holder
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • full size spare tire
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front door map pockets
Safety
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
  • 4-wheel limited slip differential
Suspension
  • Independent double wishbone front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 flip up bench seat -inc: (2) adjustable head restraints
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Immobilizer key system
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • (7) assist grips
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Shift inter-lock
  • (2) bottle holders
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
  • Side-door guard beams
  • Needle carpet flooring
  • 4-wheel ABS -inc: electronic brake force distribution
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant classification sensors
  • 3-point ALR/ELR height adjustable seat belt system for front outboard positions-inc: outboard pretensioners w/load limiters
  • 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system for all rear positions
  • Pwr windows lock-out
  • Black splash guards
  • 5.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, tow/haul mode & oil cooler
  • Solid axle multi-leaf spring rear suspension
  • Auto locking front hubs

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

