Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Titan

SL 5.6L V8 4X4 LEATHER HTD SEATS LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Titan

SL 5.6L V8 4X4 LEATHER HTD SEATS LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4849950
  2. 4849950
  3. 4849950
  4. 4849950
  5. 4849950
  6. 4849950
  7. 4849950
  8. 4849950
  9. 4849950
  10. 4849950
  11. 4849950
  12. 4849950
  13. 4849950
  14. 4849950
  15. 4849950
  16. 4849950
  17. 4849950
  18. 4849950
  19. 4849950
  20. 4849950
  21. 4849950
  22. 4849950
  23. 4849950
  24. 4849950
  25. 4849950
  26. 4849950
  27. 4849950
  28. 4849950
  29. 4849950
  30. 4849950
  31. 4849950
  32. 4849950
  33. 4849950
  34. 4849950
  35. 4849950
  36. 4849950
  37. 4849950
Contact Seller

$19,968

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,828KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849950
  • Stock #: 200175
  • VIN: 1N6AA0CC2CN300165
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

5.6L V8 4X4 7 Passenger w/leather interior, heated seats, 20' alloy wheels, tinted glass, running boards, tonneau cover, box liner, Rockford Fosgate audio, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, adjustable pedals, trailer hitch, AM/FM/6 CD with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, memory seat, differential lock, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, sl

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Step Bumper
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 44,960 KM
$21,216 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,789 KM
$16,726 + tax & lic
2010 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 17,109 KM
$5,997 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message