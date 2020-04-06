2012 Nissan Titan

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
5.6L V8 4X4 7 Passenger w/leather interior, heated seats, 20' alloy wheels, tinted glass, running boards, tonneau cover, box liner, Rockford Fosgate audio, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, adjustable pedals, trailer hitch, AM/FM/6 CD with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, memory seat, differential lock, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, sl
