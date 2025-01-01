$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,085KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP9CK803498
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0021B
- Mileage 152,085 KM
Vehicle Description
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 152,085 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
