2012 RAM 1500
SLT
2012 RAM 1500
SLT
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
304,930KM
VIN 1C6RD7LT4CS227055
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N23125A
- Mileage 304,930 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 304,930 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7LT4CS227055.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2012 RAM 1500