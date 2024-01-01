Menu
<b>SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors</b><br> <br> Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 304,930 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7LT4CS227055 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7LT4CS227055</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2012 RAM 1500

304,930 KM

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN 1C6RD7LT4CS227055

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N23125A
  • Mileage 304,930 KM

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
