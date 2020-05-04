2012 RAM 1500

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
+ taxes & licensing
Certified
- No Accidents
- Extra Set of tires
4WD
5.7 V8
Quad Cab
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L/345
L/100Km City: 15.8
L/100Km Hwy: 10.8
Mechanical Equipment
160-amp alternator
3.55 rear axle ratio
6' 4" cargo box
730-amp maintenance-free battery
7-pin wiring harness
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Engine block heater
Four-wheel drive
Front stabilizer bar
HD engine cooling
Interior Equipment
12V aux pwr outlet
Air conditioning
Assist handles
Base door trim panel
Black instrument panel bezel
Black vinyl floor covering
Floor tunnel insulation
Folding rear bench seat
Instrumentation w/tachometer
Pwr accessory delay
Exterior Equipment
17" steel spare wheel
Auto halogen headlamps
Black door handles
Black front bumper
Black grille
Black rear bumper
Cargo lamp
Fixed rear window
Front bumper sight shields
Front license plate bracket
Safety Equipment
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Dual note horn
Electronic stability control
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Entertainment Equipment
(6) speakers
Audio jack input
Fixed long mast antenna
Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
Factory Options
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
