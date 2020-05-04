Menu
2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,413KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4981770
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT6CS336855
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified
- No Accidents
- Extra Set of tires
4WD
5.7 V8
Quad Cab
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L/345
L/100Km City: 15.8
L/100Km Hwy: 10.8
Mechanical Equipment
160-amp alternator
3.55 rear axle ratio
6' 4" cargo box
730-amp maintenance-free battery
7-pin wiring harness
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Engine block heater
Four-wheel drive
Front stabilizer bar
HD engine cooling
Interior Equipment
12V aux pwr outlet
Air conditioning
Assist handles
Base door trim panel
Black instrument panel bezel
Black vinyl floor covering
Floor tunnel insulation
Folding rear bench seat
Instrumentation w/tachometer
Pwr accessory delay
Exterior Equipment
17" steel spare wheel
Auto halogen headlamps
Black door handles
Black front bumper
Black grille
Black rear bumper
Cargo lamp
Fixed rear window
Front bumper sight shields
Front license plate bracket
Safety Equipment
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Dual note horn
Electronic stability control
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Entertainment Equipment
(6) speakers
Audio jack input
Fixed long mast antenna
Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
Factory Options
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

