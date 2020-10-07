2012 RAM 1500

Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front wheel independent suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Engine displacement: 4.7 L
Recommended fuel: flexible
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Engine torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Horsepower: 310hp @ 5,650RPM
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 2,744kg (6,050lbs)
Fuel economy city: 15.3L/100 km
Payload: 679kg (1,497lbs)
Curb weight: 2,360kg (5,203lbs)
Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 93.0mm x 86.5mm (3.66 x 3.41)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Ground clearance (max): 229mm (9.0)
Exterior height: 1,923mm (75.7)
