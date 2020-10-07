Menu
2012 RAM 1500

138,483 KM

Details Features

$16,448

+ tax & licensing
$16,448

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4x4 Quad SXT V8 Clean Carproof

2012 RAM 1500

4x4 Quad SXT V8 Clean Carproof

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$16,448

+ taxes & licensing

138,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6200940
  • Stock #: 20561
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP0CS104058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Block Heater
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Step Bumper
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Speakers: 6
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Engine displacement: 4.7 L
Engine litres: 4.7
Recommended fuel: flexible
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Departure angle: 25 deg
Engine torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Horsepower: 310hp @ 5,650RPM
Engine horsepower: 310hp @ 5,650RPM
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 3,039kg (6,700lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,744kg (6,050lbs)
Fuel economy city: 15.3L/100 km
Payload: 679kg (1,497lbs)
Curb weight: 2,360kg (5,203lbs)
Wheel size: 17
Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 93.0mm x 86.5mm (3.66 x 3.41)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Ground clearance (max): 229mm (9.0)
Exterior height: 1,923mm (75.7)

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

