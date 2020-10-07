2012 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Convenience Block Heater Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability MP3 decoder Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Drive Type: Four-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1 Speakers: 6 Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Front tires: 265/70SR17.0 Rear cargo: tailgate Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0 Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Engine displacement: 4.7 L Engine litres: 4.7 Recommended fuel: flexible Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km Departure angle: 25 deg Engine torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Horsepower: 310hp @ 5,650RPM Engine horsepower: 310hp @ 5,650RPM Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg Approach angle: 19 deg Torque: 330 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7') Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.) GVWR: 3,039kg (6,700lbs) Towing capacity: 2,744kg (6,050lbs) Fuel economy city: 15.3L/100 km Payload: 679kg (1,497lbs) Curb weight: 2,360kg (5,203lbs) Wheel size: 17 Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7) Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0) Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4) Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0) Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9) Engine bore x stroke: 93.0mm x 86.5mm (3.66 x 3.41) Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7) Ground clearance (max): 229mm (9.0) Exterior height: 1,923mm (75.7)

