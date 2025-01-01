Menu
<p data-start=114 data-end=488><strong data-start=114 data-end=166>2012 RAM 2500 LARAMIE 4WD CREW CAB – 198,076 KM!</strong><br data-start=166 data-end=169 />POWERFUL, CAPABLE & LUXURIOUS HEAVY-DUTY PICKUP!<br data-start=217 data-end=220 />6.4L HEMI V8 ENGINE WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – BUILT TO TOW, HAUL & PERFORM!<br data-start=291 data-end=294 />LARAMIE TRIM LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, AND MORE!<br data-start=387 data-end=390 />PERFECT WORKHORSE OR WEEKEND TRUCK – STRONG, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE!<br data-start=458 data-end=461 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=490 data-end=556><strong data-start=490 data-end=554>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=558 data-end=755>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=615 data-end=618 /><strong data-start=618 data-end=753>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE (BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</strong></p>

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

