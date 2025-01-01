$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA6099
- Mileage 198,076 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 RAM 2500 LARAMIE 4WD CREW CAB – 198,076 KM!
POWERFUL, CAPABLE & LUXURIOUS HEAVY-DUTY PICKUP!
6.4L HEMI V8 ENGINE WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – BUILT TO TOW, HAUL & PERFORM!
LARAMIE TRIM LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, AND MORE!
PERFECT WORKHORSE OR WEEKEND TRUCK – STRONG, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE (BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
