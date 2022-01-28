$8,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090
2012 Scion xB
AUTO, LEATHER SEATS, POWER OPTIONS,BLUETOOTH,168KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8188731
- Stock #: C1144478
- VIN: JTLZE4FE6C1144478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,513 KM
Vehicle Description
8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDERS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VICIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED IN OTTAWA AT 1367 LABRIE AVE
LINK TO CARFAX REPORT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.