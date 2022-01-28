Menu
2012 Scion xB

168,513 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2012 Scion xB

2012 Scion xB

AUTO, LEATHER SEATS, POWER OPTIONS,BLUETOOTH,168KM

2012 Scion xB

AUTO, LEATHER SEATS, POWER OPTIONS,BLUETOOTH,168KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,513KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8188731
  Stock #: C1144478
  VIN: JTLZE4FE6C1144478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,513 KM

Vehicle Description

8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDERS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VICIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED IN OTTAWA AT 1367 LABRIE AVE

LINK TO CARFAX REPORT

CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

