2012 Scion xD

187,810 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing

2012 Scion xD

187,810 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
12525687

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
187,810KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKKU4B48C1019827

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,810 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

WE'RE LOCATED **1367 LABRIE AVE **

>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

IMMACULATE CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 1.8 LITER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

