$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Subaru Impreza
WRX
2012 Subaru Impreza
WRX
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,205KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GR7E64CG222424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2019 Toyota C-HR LE 161,477 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 130,100 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra REBUILT TITLE GL 150,335 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2012 Subaru Impreza