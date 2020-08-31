Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

120,042 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg, ACCIDENT FREE, AUTO, AWD,120KM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg, ACCIDENT FREE, AUTO, AWD,120KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1600612351
  2. 1600612351
  3. 1600612299
  4. 1600612351
  5. 1600612351
  6. 1600612351
  7. 1600612351
  8. 1600612351
  9. 1600612351
  10. 1600612351
  11. 1600612351
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

120,042KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5735214
  • Stock #: CH229601
  • VIN: JF1GPAC62CH229601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,042 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE>>ALL WHEEL DRIVE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>8988 + TAX + LICENSING>>>

FRESH IN STOCK, BEAUTIFUL IMPREZA, LOW KM 120 KM, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE. 

PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK TO VIEW THE CARFAX

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=6V4EHgXfTXA7OnRqL66fGc0o4K6SFclU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Forester...
 149,296 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester...
 154,353 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GX...
 173,368 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory