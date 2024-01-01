Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

119,085 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
119,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BD1FK2CU026684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63902C
  • Mileage 119,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

