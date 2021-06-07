2012 Toyota Camry

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 8 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments



Listing ID: 7181717

7181717 Stock #: 21-0709A

21-0709A VIN: 4T1BF1FK9CU083751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-0709A

Mileage 143,878 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up & down Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Front & rear cup holders Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front centre console box w/lid Remote fuel lid release Front seatback pockets All-Season Floor Mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Driver & front passenger frontal airbags Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Digital clock Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system LED Taillights Locking glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) aux pwr outlet 3-point seat belts in all positions Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Silver-accented interior trim Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters 60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest Driver & front passenger knee airbag Manual folding heated pwr mirrors Adjustable active headrests Rear map pocket Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel Electronic gauges -inc: outside temp, dual trip odometers Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

