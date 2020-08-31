Menu
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

77,770 KM

Details Description Features

$45,726

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

CAVALRY BLUE/WHITE only 77,000KM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

77,770KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5782845
  • Stock #: 200544
  • VIN: JTEBU4BF2CK131781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,770 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER RARE CAVALRY BLUE/WHITE ROOF and only 77,000KM. This FJ is loaded and in IMPECCABLE condition. URBAN PKG Upgrade. Floating multi-ball display, JBL Audio w/ 10 spkrs subwoofer, colour keyed interior, upgraded 17' alloys, leather wrapped steering, running boards, metallic shift knobs, , back-up sensors + back-up camera, A-Trac Diff assist, privacy glass, passenger armrest, power mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming rear view mirror. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Two-toned Paint
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Step Bumper
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 74,720 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 94,315 KM
$24,216 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 96,883 KM
$13,856 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory