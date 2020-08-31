2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

+ taxes & licensing
SUPER RARE CAVALRY BLUE/WHITE ROOF and only 77,000KM. This FJ is loaded and in IMPECCABLE condition. URBAN PKG Upgrade. Floating multi-ball display, JBL Audio w/ 10 spkrs subwoofer, colour keyed interior, upgraded 17' alloys, leather wrapped steering, running boards, metallic shift knobs, , back-up sensors + back-up camera, A-Trac Diff assist, privacy glass, passenger armrest, power mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming rear view mirror. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4
