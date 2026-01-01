$13,898+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$13,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,501KM
VIN 5TDBK3EH8CS116860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHORELINE BLUE
- Interior Colour Seat trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0156A
- Mileage 189,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14454 - Our Live Market Price is just $13898!
Stand out from the SUV crowd in the stylish and sensible Toyota Highlander. This 2012 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utility vehicles available in North America. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is best known for it reliability and versatility. The 2012 Toyota Highlander SUV has grown in size and sophistication to nearly full-size dimensions, and all that growth translates into a roomy, 7-passenger crossover ideal for growing families. Sharing much of its architecture with the Lexus RX 350 luxury SUV gives the Highlander another leg-up on its competition in ride quality and fit and finish. This SUV has 189,501 km. It's Shoreline Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console box
Door courtesy lamps
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Cargo area tie-down rings
Fabric door trim
Conversation mirror
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
12V accessory pwr outlet
Under cargo area storage compartment
Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
Exterior
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Fog Lamps
Cargo area lamp
Colour-keyed door handles
Front/rear splash guards
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Roof rack w/crossbars
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P245/65R17 all-season tires
Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)
Mechanical
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front tow hook
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive
MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Additional Features
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2012 Toyota Highlander