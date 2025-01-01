Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

188,500 KM

Details Features

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Matrix

13127564

2012 Toyota Matrix

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE1CC809526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65841A
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2012 Toyota Matrix