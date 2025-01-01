$10,998+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Matrix
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
Used
188,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE1CC809526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 65841A
- Mileage 188,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
