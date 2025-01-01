Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

For a unique, efficient car with a roomy comfortable interior, its hard to beat the Toyota Prius. This 2012 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Slightly restyled with new headlights, the 2012 Toyota Prius is a mid-size five-door hybrid hatchback powered by Toyotas famous Hybrid Synergy Drive. An electronically controlled continuously variable transmission paired with front-wheel drive enables unbelievable fuel economy. Additional factors that contribute to its superior fuel economy are the aerodynamic design and Eco driving mode.Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

888-378-6064

VIN JTDKN3DU4C0334206

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13112
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

For a unique, efficient car with a roomy comfortable interior, it's hard to beat the Toyota Prius. This 2012 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Slightly restyled with new headlights, the 2012 Toyota Prius is a mid-size five-door hybrid hatchback powered by Toyota's famous Hybrid Synergy Drive. An electronically controlled continuously variable transmission paired with front-wheel drive enables unbelievable fuel economy. Additional factors that contribute to its superior fuel economy are the aerodynamic design and Eco driving mode.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
