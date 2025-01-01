$11,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius c
2012 Toyota Prius c
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
160,445KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKDTB38C1029444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,445 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
