Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Prius c

160,445 KM

Details Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Prius c

Technology

Watch This Vehicle
12499621

2012 Toyota Prius c

Technology

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1746652762
  2. 1746652762
  3. 1746652760
  4. 1746652760
  5. 1746652760
  6. 1746652760
  7. 1746652760
  8. 1746652761
  9. 1746652761
  10. 1746652761
  11. 1746652761
  12. 1746652761
  13. 1746652761
  14. 1746652761
  15. 1746652762
  16. 1746652762
  17. 1746652762
  18. 1746652762
  19. 1746652762
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,445KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKDTB38C1029444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Nissan Maxima SL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima SL 125,873 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 140,442 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg 155,334 KM SOLD

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2012 Toyota Prius c