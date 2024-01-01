$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,508KM
VIN 2T3BF4DV3CW214775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 146,508 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
