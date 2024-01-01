Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from the original owner who replaced his Tacoma with a 2022 Tacoma!! Finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic with complimenting grey cloth seating surfaces, 6 cylinder power, 4x4, a/c, 6 foot box, rear sliding window, box liner, sidesteps, stability control., traction control, remote keyless entry. Still tons of life left in this Tacoma!! Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2012 Toyota Tacoma

252,477 KM

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
252,477KM
VIN 3TMMU4FN3CM047203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 047203
  • Mileage 252,477 KM

Vehicle Description

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Crew Cab

