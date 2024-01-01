Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Venza

149,665 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1717452224
  2. 1717452224
  3. 1717452224
  4. 1717452224
  5. 1717452224
  6. 1717452224
  7. 1717452224
  8. 1717452224
  9. 1717452224
  10. 1717452224
  11. 1717452224
  12. 1717452224
  13. 1717452224
  14. 1717452224
  15. 1717452224
  16. 1717452224
  17. 1717452224
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,665KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB3CU068859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 196
  • Mileage 149,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 93,968 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 36,283 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 166,484 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Venza