2012 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Power Doors
2012 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,702KM
VIN JTDKTUD35CD527721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close!
The Toyota Yaris is a small car that's big on value. This 2012 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Yaris gets a redesign for 2012. The hatchback gets a Camry-like front end and more steeply-raked rear lines. The Yaris has a lot of appeal to those who value practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available, as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris' enviable reputation for resale value, reliability, and longevity, it's a great pick for those who want to keep their vehicle for a long time.This hatchback has 150,702 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2012 Toyota Yaris