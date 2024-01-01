Menu
The Toyota Yaris is a small car thats big on value. This 2012 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Manotick. 

The Yaris gets a redesign for 2012. The hatchback gets a Camry-like front end and more steeply-raked rear lines. The Yaris has a lot of appeal to those who value practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available, as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris enviable reputation for resale value, reliability, and longevity, its a great pick for those who want to keep their vehicle for a long time.This hatchback has 150,702 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close.

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,702 KM

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close!

The Toyota Yaris is a small car that's big on value. This 2012 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The Yaris gets a redesign for 2012. The hatchback gets a Camry-like front end and more steeply-raked rear lines. The Yaris has a lot of appeal to those who value practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available, as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris' enviable reputation for resale value, reliability, and longevity, it's a great pick for those who want to keep their vehicle for a long time.This hatchback has 150,702 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

