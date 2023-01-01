Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Eos

100,272 KM

Details Description

$21,441

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,441

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Eos

2012 Volkswagen Eos

CONVERTIBLE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Eos

CONVERTIBLE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10113798
  2. 10113798
  3. 10113798
Contact Seller

$21,441

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,272KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10113798
  • Stock #: 230640
  • VIN: WVWBD7AH2CV000728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indium Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,272 KM

Vehicle Description

ENJOY SUMMER WITH THE TOP DOWN!! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR PARK SENSORS AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Air conditioning, keyless entry, full power group and AM/FM/CD player!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Eos ...
 100,272 KM
$21,441 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 116,405 KM
$11,987 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 SV...
 120,575 KM
$29,984 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory