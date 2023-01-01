$21,441+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,441
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2012 Volkswagen Eos
2012 Volkswagen Eos
CONVERTIBLE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,441
+ taxes & licensing
100,272KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10113798
- Stock #: 230640
- VIN: WVWBD7AH2CV000728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indium Grey Metallic
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,272 KM
Vehicle Description
ENJOY SUMMER WITH THE TOP DOWN!! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR PARK SENSORS AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Air conditioning, keyless entry, full power group and AM/FM/CD player!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8