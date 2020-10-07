This Volkswagen Golf feels and drives like a premium vehicle. This 2012 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A practical, versatile and affordable compact hatchback, the 2012 Volkswagen Golf is charming to drive, and has a premium feel that's pervasive and superior to most of the competitors. Standard features include hands-free phone capability, climate control and a AM/FM CD player. Safety is comprised of crash-optimized front end, electronic stability control, Intelligent Crash Response, six airbags with side curtain protection, hydraulic brake assist and anti-lock braking - the IIHS calls the Golf a Top Safety Pick. This hatchback has 115,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Electric rear window defogger
Front seatback storage pockets
Dual front/rear cup holders
Rear intermittent wiper
(2) 12V aux pwr outlets
Front Wheel Drive
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Diversity antenna
Tinted green glass
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-colour bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Locking glove box
TITANIUM TRIM
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear Parcel Shelf
Heated washer nozzles
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Luggage compartment light
Front/rear door storage pockets
Front/rear reading lamps
2.5L DOHC SMPI I5 engine
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
Ambient Interior Lighting
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Leather-wrapped brake handle
Dual front/rear assist handles
Crash-optimized front end
Black front grille w/chrome applications
Adjustable rear air vents
Hill hold assist
Intelligent crash response system (ICRS)
Emergency locking retractors for all seating positions