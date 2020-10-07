2012 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Electric rear window defogger Front seatback storage pockets Dual front/rear cup holders Rear intermittent wiper (2) 12V aux pwr outlets Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 5-speed manual transmission w/OD Engine braking assist (EBA) Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Windows Tinted green glass Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-colour bumpers Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Locking glove box TITANIUM TRIM Front centre armrest w/storage Rear Parcel Shelf Heated washer nozzles P205/55HR16 all-season tires Luggage compartment light Front/rear door storage pockets Front/rear reading lamps 2.5L DOHC SMPI I5 engine Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA) Ambient Interior Lighting Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD) Leather-wrapped brake handle Dual front/rear assist handles Crash-optimized front end Black front grille w/chrome applications Adjustable rear air vents Hill hold assist Intelligent crash response system (ICRS) Emergency locking retractors for all seating positions Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals Rear spoiler integrated into hatch Electromechanical rack & pinion assisted pwr steering Remote rear hatch release on driver door Remote central locking system -inc: auto locking feature 16" x 6.5" "Pescara" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks P195/65HR16 steel spare (4) tie-down hooks in cargo area 3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: rear centre safety belt interlock 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/centre armrest, pass-through, easy entry Dual front bottle holders Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down feature, key opening/closing feature Rear adjustable armrest Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature Dual steel exhaust Buckle switch airbag sensor Driver & passenger head/thorax side airbags Front seat safety belt pre-tensioners w/load limiters Lower anchors & top-tether for children (LATCH) -inc: child seat lower attachment points, top tether Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints

