2012 Volkswagen Golf

115,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5953998
  • Stock #: 20-7676A
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJXCW049802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Golf feels and drives like a premium vehicle. This 2012 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A practical, versatile and affordable compact hatchback, the 2012 Volkswagen Golf is charming to drive, and has a premium feel that's pervasive and superior to most of the competitors. Standard features include hands-free phone capability, climate control and a AM/FM CD player. Safety is comprised of crash-optimized front end, electronic stability control, Intelligent Crash Response, six airbags with side curtain protection, hydraulic brake assist and anti-lock braking - the IIHS calls the Golf a Top Safety Pick. This hatchback has 115,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Electric rear window defogger
Front seatback storage pockets
Dual front/rear cup holders
Rear intermittent wiper
(2) 12V aux pwr outlets
Front Wheel Drive
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Diversity antenna
Tinted green glass
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-colour bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Locking glove box
TITANIUM TRIM
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear Parcel Shelf
Heated washer nozzles
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Luggage compartment light
Front/rear door storage pockets
Front/rear reading lamps
2.5L DOHC SMPI I5 engine
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
Ambient Interior Lighting
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Leather-wrapped brake handle
Dual front/rear assist handles
Crash-optimized front end
Black front grille w/chrome applications
Adjustable rear air vents
Hill hold assist
Intelligent crash response system (ICRS)
Emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Rear spoiler integrated into hatch
Electromechanical rack & pinion assisted pwr steering
Remote rear hatch release on driver door
Remote central locking system -inc: auto locking feature
16" x 6.5" "Pescara" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks
P195/65HR16 steel spare
(4) tie-down hooks in cargo area
3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: rear centre safety belt interlock
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/centre armrest, pass-through, easy entry
Dual front bottle holders
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down feature, key opening/closing feature
Rear adjustable armrest
Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature
Dual steel exhaust
Buckle switch airbag sensor
Driver & passenger head/thorax side airbags
Front seat safety belt pre-tensioners w/load limiters
Lower anchors & top-tether for children (LATCH) -inc: child seat lower attachment points, top tether
Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

