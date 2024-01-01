$7,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
AUTO, SUNROOF, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 161KM
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
AUTO, SUNROOF, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 161KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,107 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>2 SETS OF TIRES>>
IN VERY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, AUTOMATIC, 2.5 ENGINE, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090