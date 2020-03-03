Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Volkswagen Passat

89,000 KM AUTO A/C CRUISE BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Passat

89,000 KM AUTO A/C CRUISE BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4782762
  2. 4782762
  3. 4782762
  4. 4782762
  5. 4782762
  6. 4782762
  7. 4782762
  8. 4782762
  9. 4782762
  10. 4782762
  11. 4782762
  12. 4782762
  13. 4782762
  14. 4782762
  15. 4782762
  16. 4782762
  17. 4782762
  18. 4782762
  19. 4782762
  20. 4782762
  21. 4782762
  22. 4782762
  23. 4782762
  24. 4782762
  25. 4782762
  26. 4782762
  27. 4782762
  28. 4782762
  29. 4782762
  30. 4782762
  31. 4782762
  32. 4782762
  33. 4782762
  34. 4782762
  35. 4782762
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,211KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782762
  • Stock #: 200167
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A36CC010949
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Only 89,000 KM Automatic with dual climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, power group, AM/FM/CD with aux input, automatic headlamps, heated mirrors, electronic compass, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Volkswagens and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 53,483 KM
$11,469 + tax & lic
2002 Acura TL 3.2 LE...
 322,718 KM
$3,459 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma T...
 85,787 KM
$28,462 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message