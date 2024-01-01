$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi Q7
3.0L Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
177,000KM
VIN WA1WGCFE9DD010299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whte
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Audi Q7 is for sale today in Ottawa. This SUV has 177,000 kms. It's whte in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Tool Kit
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Pwr ventilated disc brakes
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Electromechanical parking brake
3.0L TFSI supercharged V6 engine
Exterior
Roof Rails
Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Space saving spare tire
Interior
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Front/rear floor mats
Electric rear window defogger
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(4) assist handles
Aluminum door sills
(2) front & (2) rear cupholders
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
(4) bottle holders
Audi side assist
(5) 12-volt aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (2) rear, (1) trunk
Pwr windows -inc: pwr retention, 1-touch open/close, pinch-protection
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
ISOFIX & upper tether child seat provisions
Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Safety unlock feature *Doors unlock & interior lights turn on w/airbag deployment*
Electronic stabilization program (ESP) -inc: electronic differential lock (EDL), traction control (ASR), off-road mode w/hill descent assist
3-point safety belts for all seating positions -inc: auto pretensioners, height adjustment for front seats, belt force limiters for front seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Dual SD card slots
Additional Features
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Preparation
Adaptive bi-xenon headlights w/cornering lights
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory -inc: LED turn signals
Speed sensitive rain-sensing front windshield wipers
Pwr open/close tailgate -inc: soft touch & key fob release
Tilt/telescopic pwr adjustable steering column
Lockable glove box -inc: valet button
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
SIDEGUARD head protection airbags for front & rear occupants -inc: 3rd row protection
Back-up horn
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD), brake assist
Automatic on/off headlights -inc: rain/light sensors, coming & leaving, range adjustment, retractable headlight washers
Full length centre console -inc: height adjustable folding front centre armrest, storage box under front centre armrest
Backlit instrument cluster w/automatic brightness control -inc: tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/date, fuel gauge, white illumination w/red pointers, digital odometer w/service indicator
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row heated bench seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, fold-down rear centre armrest w/storage, seatback angle adjustment
Interior lighting -inc: front/rear reading lights, courtesy delay, fade-in/fade-out, auto-on when key is removed, front/rear footwells, storage compartments, door sills
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: dynamic shift program (DSP)
Aluminum & magnesium exterior body w/steel frame -inc: front & rear crumple zones
Double wishbone independent steel spring front suspension
4-link independent steel spring rear suspension
Trailer hitch provision
HDD navigation system w/voice control -inc: single DVD player, Google Earth
Driver info display -inc: colour screen, trip computer, outside temp
Dark Walnut Wood Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
