$20,495+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
Used
114,431KM
VIN WBA3B9C54DF587354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,431 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW 335i xDrive | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera
Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Front Power Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Front Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Sunroof | Traction Control | Drive Mode Select | Parking Aid | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera and much more.
Tons of add-ons on this vehicle, pleae inquire for details.
Are you in the market for a luxury sedan that combines performance, style, and reliability? Look no further! This 2013 BMW 335i xDrive sedan is the perfect blend of elegance and power, designed to elevate your driving experience.
Powerful Engine: Equipped with a 3.0L inline-6 turbocharged engine, delivering an impressive 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. Experience exhilarating acceleration and smooth performance on every drive.
xDrive All-Wheel Drive: BMWs intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, providing confidence in all weather conditions.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium leather seats, a spacious cabin, and high-quality materials throughout. The driver-oriented cockpit is designed for maximum comfort and convenience.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the iDrive infotainment system, featuring navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers, as well as an aftermarket rear view camera for your additional peace of mind.
Impeccable Condition: This well-maintained vehicle has low mileage and a clean history, ready to provide years of reliable service.
Why Choose This BMW 335i xDrive?
Performance: The 335i xDrive offers a thrilling driving experience with its powerful engine and responsive handling.
Luxury: Enjoy the comfort and sophistication of a BMW, with a meticulously crafted interior and cutting-edge technology.
Reliability: BMW is known for its engineering excellence, and this 2013 model is no exception. Its built to last and perform at the highest level.
This vehicle has travelled 114,431 kms
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Rev Motors
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
