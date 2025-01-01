Menu
2013 BMW 3 SERIES 4DR SDN 335i XDRIVE AWD MILEAGE: 197892 KM – WELL MAINTAINED AND READY FOR THE ROAD ! LUXURIOUS, PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN SEDAN WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! ELEGANT INTERIOR, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FEATURES, AND EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING ! PERFECT FOR DRIVERS WHO DEMAND STYLE AND PERFORMANCE – READY FOR YOUR NEXT DRIVE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2013 BMW 3 Series

197,892 KM

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
197,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B9C58DF588037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 3 SERIES 4DR SDN 335i XDRIVE AWD MILEAGE: 197892 KM – WELL MAINTAINED AND READY FOR THE ROAD ! LUXURIOUS, PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN SEDAN WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! ELEGANT INTERIOR, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FEATURES, AND EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING ! PERFECT FOR DRIVERS WHO DEMAND STYLE AND PERFORMANCE – READY FOR YOUR NEXT DRIVE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

