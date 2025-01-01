$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,892 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW 3 SERIES 4DR SDN 335i XDRIVE AWD MILEAGE: 197892 KM – WELL MAINTAINED AND READY FOR THE ROAD ! LUXURIOUS, PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN SEDAN WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! ELEGANT INTERIOR, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FEATURES, AND EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING ! PERFECT FOR DRIVERS WHO DEMAND STYLE AND PERFORMANCE – READY FOR YOUR NEXT DRIVE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
DriveTown Ottawa
