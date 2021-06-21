Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

128,986 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7551799
  Stock #: 01125
  VIN: WBA3B3C5XDF535529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01125
  • Mileage 128,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

