2013 BMW 320i

109,190 KM

$13,964

+ tax & licensing
$13,964

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 BMW 320i

2013 BMW 320i

XDrive | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

2013 BMW 320i

XDrive | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,964

+ taxes & licensing

109,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6034125
  • Stock #: 200718
  • VIN: WBA3C3C50DF979564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200718
  • Mileage 109,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Pkg xDrive Twin Power Turbo with leather, navigation, sunroof, rear park assist, heated seats and steering, 18' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM with USB input, automatic headlamps, memory seat, fog lights, Sport/Eco Pro modes, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and much more! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. xdrive, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

