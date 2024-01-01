Menu
Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!

With excellent performance figures and heavily refined for this year, this 2013 BMW X5 retains its leading position in its class. This 2013 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2013 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2013 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 97,362 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2013 BMW X5

97,362 KM

2013 BMW X5

35I - Leather Seats - Sunroof

2013 BMW X5

35I - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,362KM
Used
VIN 5UXZV4C5XD0B11511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!

With excellent performance figures and heavily refined for this year, this 2013 BMW X5 retains its leading position in its class. This 2013 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2013 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2013 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 97,362 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

2013 BMW X5