2013 Buick Enclave
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
210,000KM
VIN 5GAKVDKD7DJ263072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1262A
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 210,000 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
58U
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Park Assist
2013 Buick Enclave