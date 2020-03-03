Menu
2013 Buick Encore

AWD 4DR CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Encore

AWD 4DR CONVENIENCE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,898KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4757151
  • VIN: KL4CJESB2DB185923
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Certified
- One Owner
- Back up Camera
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Power Seat
- Alloy Wheels
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L/83
L/100Km City: 8.9
L/100Km Hwy: 6.7
Mechanical Equipment
All wheel drive
Brakes, panic assist and hill hold assist
Engine, 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT turbocharged 4 cyl
Mechanical tools and jack
Power front and rear disc brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power steering
Single exhaust system w/stainless steel tip
Touring ride and handling suspension
Interior Equipment
60/40 flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
Air filtration system
Ambient lighting package, front and rear doors, console, and front foot well lights
Assist handles, 1 driver side, 1 passenger side, 1 rear -inc: coat hook in rear position
Cargo area 2 piece storage tray under floor
Cargo area illumination
Cargo cover
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass
Driver, 6-way power adjuster, power lumbar -inc: inside armrest
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent
Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, fuel level
Lighting, front dome
Exterior Equipment
16" x 4" steel spare wheel
Body-coloured manual folding driver and passenger heated power exterior rearview mirrors -inc: spotter mirrors
Buick QuietTuning acoustic package -inc: active noise cancellation
Chrome door handles
Chrome roof rails
Front fog lamps
Glass, deep tint rear windows and liftgate
Glass, solar absorbing windshield and front windows
Halogen headlights with automatic light control
Rear intermittent wiper
Safety Equipment
3 point seatbelts for all seating positions -inc: pretensioners, front height adjusters
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in (3) positions
Driver and front passenger knee airbags
Front driver and front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detection
Head curtain side airbags for outboard seating positions
Power child security rear door locks
Rear vision camera
Seat mounted side impact airbags, front driver and passenger and rear outboard positions
Tire pressure monitor (does not apply to spare tire)
Entertainment Equipment
Enhanced 6-speaker audio system
Factory Options
ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Send A Message