$16,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2013 Cadillac CTS
2013 Cadillac CTS
PERFORMANCE AWD PERFORMANCE V6 AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
108,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10478448
- Stock #: 24-0105B
- VIN: 1G6DS5E34D0153498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0105B
- Mileage 108,785 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN- 2013 CADILLAC CTS SEDAN AWD V6 PERFORMANCE EDITION- BLACK ON BLACK, AWD, REAR CAMERA, NAV, GORGEOUS ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. AMAZING LOW KM CADILLAC.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo convenience net
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Defogger, rear window, electric
Universal home remote, programmable
Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
Safety
Child security rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release handle, internal
Seatbelts, front 3-point with pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Exterior
Tail lamps, LED
Glass, Solar Ray, all windows
Additional Features
Automatic cabin odour filtration
Interior accent lighting with LED light pipes and spot lights
2-way power driver and front passenger lumbar control
Engine Compartment Cover
Automatic Recall (Based on drivers previous setting) -inc: radio & HVAC setting, performance shift status, LCD display screen configuration
Customer ability to program -inc: twilight delay, remote activation verification, perimeter lighting, auto door lock mode, delayed door locking, all passenger window lockout, enhanced chime volume
Memory personalization seat/exit position -inc: outside mirror position for 2 drivers, steering wheel memory
Retained accessory power -inc: radio, windows, sunroof after key off
Windows, power express up front -inc: pinchguard, rear passenger lockout
Axle ratio, 3.23
Exhaust system, chrome tips
Exhaust system, dual, stainless steel exhaust
Parking brake, manual
Steering, rack and pinion, power assist
Steering, speed sensitive
Suspension, 4 wheel independent, sport tuned
Antenna, communications and GPS on roof
Antenna, integral, located in rear window
Air bags, automatic airbag suppression, right front passenger
Air bags, driver & front passenger seat mounted side
Air bags, driver frontal dual stage inflation
Air bags, driver, front seat passenger and rear outboard roof mounted head curtains
Air bags, front seat passenger dual depth
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage, top tethers for children in (3) places
Seatbelts, rear 3-point, 3 places
Fog lamps, integral in front fascia
Lighting, xenon high intensity discharge (HID) -inc: adaptive forward lighting system
Lighting, headlamps, wiper activated, twilight sentinel -inc: flash-to-pass
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, powered, body colour, manual folding, dual electric remote control, heated
Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4"
8-way power driver and passenger seats
Climate control, dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filtration
Console floor, dual cup holder -inc: floor shifter, integral armrest, storage compartment
Head restraints, driver and front passenger, adjustable, active
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge, oil pressure gauge
Mirrors, rear-view, auto dimming -inc: (3) button OnStar
Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary -inc: centre stack, inside centre console, rear of centre console
Rear vision camera, navigation display
Sunshades, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors
Battery, maintenance free with battery run down protection
Brake system, pwr assist, vented 4-wheel disc, 4-channel ABS, panic brake assist, dynamic rear brake proportioning
Sunroof -inc: pwr double sized ultraview, tilt sliding w/express open, pwr sunshade
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6