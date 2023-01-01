2013 Cadillac CTS

Automatic cabin odour filtration

Interior accent lighting with LED light pipes and spot lights

2-way power driver and front passenger lumbar control

Engine Compartment Cover

Automatic Recall (Based on drivers previous setting) -inc: radio & HVAC setting, performance shift status, LCD display screen configuration

Customer ability to program -inc: twilight delay, remote activation verification, perimeter lighting, auto door lock mode, delayed door locking, all passenger window lockout, enhanced chime volume

Memory personalization seat/exit position -inc: outside mirror position for 2 drivers, steering wheel memory

Retained accessory power -inc: radio, windows, sunroof after key off

Windows, power express up front -inc: pinchguard, rear passenger lockout

Axle ratio, 3.23

Exhaust system, chrome tips

Exhaust system, dual, stainless steel exhaust

Parking brake, manual

Steering, rack and pinion, power assist

Steering, speed sensitive

Suspension, 4 wheel independent, sport tuned

Antenna, communications and GPS on roof

Antenna, integral, located in rear window

Air bags, automatic airbag suppression, right front passenger

Air bags, driver & front passenger seat mounted side

Air bags, driver frontal dual stage inflation

Air bags, driver, front seat passenger and rear outboard roof mounted head curtains

Air bags, front seat passenger dual depth

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage, top tethers for children in (3) places

Seatbelts, rear 3-point, 3 places

Fog lamps, integral in front fascia

Lighting, xenon high intensity discharge (HID) -inc: adaptive forward lighting system

Lighting, headlamps, wiper activated, twilight sentinel -inc: flash-to-pass

Mirrors, exterior rear-view, powered, body colour, manual folding, dual electric remote control, heated

Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4"

8-way power driver and passenger seats

Climate control, dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filtration

Console floor, dual cup holder -inc: floor shifter, integral armrest, storage compartment

Head restraints, driver and front passenger, adjustable, active

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge, oil pressure gauge

Mirrors, rear-view, auto dimming -inc: (3) button OnStar

Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary -inc: centre stack, inside centre console, rear of centre console

Rear vision camera, navigation display

Sunshades, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors

Battery, maintenance free with battery run down protection

Brake system, pwr assist, vented 4-wheel disc, 4-channel ABS, panic brake assist, dynamic rear brake proportioning