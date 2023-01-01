$11,990+ tax & licensing
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
104,784KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10105569
- Stock #: C12779
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7101532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $12350 - Our Price is just $11990!
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 104,784 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT Turbo. The LT Turbo trim makes this Cruze a nice blend of features and value. A few of those features include heated power mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a USB port, OnStar, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, premium cloth seats, power windows, power locks, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5