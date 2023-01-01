Menu
2013 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS, SEDAN, AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, LOW KM

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

141,236 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,236KM
Used
VIN 1G1PL5SH9D7237730

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,236 KM

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $8239 - Myers Cadillac is just $7999!

JUST IN - 2013 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS, SEDAN, AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, LOW KM

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2013 Chevrolet Cruze