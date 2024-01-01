Menu
<b>Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 263,373 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
263,373KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB9D7295228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 263,373 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
