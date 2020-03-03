Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS 2WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 4800510
  2. 4800510
  3. 4800510
  4. 4800510
  5. 4800510
  6. 4800510
  7. 4800510
  8. 4800510
  9. 4800510
  10. 4800510
  11. 4800510
  12. 4800510
  13. 4800510
  14. 4800510
  15. 4800510
  16. 4800510
  17. 4800510
  18. 4800510
  19. 4800510
Contact Seller

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,943KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800510
  • Stock #: 20-0135
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK4D6342105
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Very clean, equipped with USB/AUX inputs, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls,OnStar equipped, alloy wheels power height adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry and much more. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2015 RAM 3500 SLT Cr...
 112,684 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 151,908 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 126,067 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Send A Message