Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
12777803

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1753133611
  2. 1753133611
  3. 1753133611
  4. 1753133611
  5. 1753133611
  6. 1753133611
  7. 1753133611
  8. 1753133611
  9. 1753133611
  10. 1753133611
  11. 1753133611
  12. 1753133611
  13. 1753133611
  14. 1753133611
  15. 1753133611
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKTE73DG293328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck 279,748 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Accord EX-L 241,016 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech 150,445 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500