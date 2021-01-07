Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,956 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXT. CAB 4WD

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXT. CAB 4WD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,956KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6543343
  • Stock #: 00841
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE07DZ338065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00841
  • Mileage 147,956 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

