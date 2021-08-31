Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

236,290 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

236,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7595686
  • Stock #: 01102A
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE75DZ234851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01102A
  • Mileage 236,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
4x4
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

