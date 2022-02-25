Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

79,411 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

LT

Location

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292390
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EHXD4221944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

