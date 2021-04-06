Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

99,886 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

1LT AWD

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

99,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6888117
  • Stock #: 00939
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB8DL188901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,886 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

