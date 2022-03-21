Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

166,486 KM

Details

$8,156

+ tax & licensing
$8,156

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$8,156

+ taxes & licensing

166,486KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8718437
  Stock #: P-0145B
  VIN: 1C3CCBCG2DN667349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $8401 - Our Price is just $8156!

The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 166,486 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBCG2DN667349.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
