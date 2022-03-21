$8,156+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
166,486KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8718437
- Stock #: P-0145B
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG2DN667349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $8401 - Our Price is just $8156!
The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 166,486 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBCG2DN667349.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2